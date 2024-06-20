Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Tom Guiry, the former child star best known for his appearance in the 1993 family comedy The Sandlot, was arrested earlier this month in South Carolina after bashing the windshield of a Jeep with a 35-pound dumbbell and going to a man’s door with a knife, according to a police report.

Guiry, 42, made his movie debut at 11 years of age playing Scotty Smalls in The Sandlot and has continued to work in film ever since, appearing in Lassie, Black Hawk Down, Mystic River and The Revenant among many other credits.

He was arrested earlier this month on June 2 after police in Horry County, South Carolina, were called to investigate a trespassing/disturbance call. When officers arrived, the police report says that Guiry was standing in the middle of the road asking about his wife’s safety.

Security camera footage appears to show Guiry breaking a neighbor’s windshield with a 35-pound dumbbell before approaching his door with a knife and ringing the doorbell, the report said. It’s not clear what started the dispute.

Guiry admitted to breaking the window, telling his neighbor: “That sucks, man, I’ll pay you back, I’m sorry, I’m gonna get you back.” He later added: “I did it. I’m sorry man. I’m coming back to get you, [I’m] sorry brother. I’ll pay you back.”

Guiry was arrested on charges of assault and malicious injury to personal property.

Tom Guiry with the cast of ‘Tigerland’ in 2000: (left to right) Chris Huvane, Matt Davis, Shea Whigham, Colin Farrell, Guiry and Clifton Collins, Jr. ( Gabe Palacio/Getty Images )

It’s not the first time Guiry has found himself in legal trouble, according to CNN. In 2013 the actor allegedly head-butted a police officer after he was told he was too drunk on a flight at Houston’s Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Guiry, who was born in New Jersey on October 12, 1981, has been married to his wife Janelle since 2009. They have three children.

As well as his varied film career he has also made regular television appearances on shows including Law & Order, CSI: Miami and Elementary. He played Jimmy Donnelly on the NBC drama The Black Donnellys, a 2007 Irish mob drama series created by Crash screenwriter Paul Haggis.

In 2005, Guiry reprised his Sandlot role for a flashback scene in the direct-to-DVD sequel The Sandlot 2. He also starred as himself in the 2022 independent comedy Killin Smallz, about a struggling mob family who hatch a scheme to kidnap a celebrity and then hold them for ransom.