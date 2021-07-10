Tom Hanks has created an hour-long surf-rock DJ set in celebration of his 65th birthday.

The Big actor, who turned 65 on Friday (9 July), curated a set for independent radio station Boss Radio 66 titled “Songs From The Back Of The Station Wagon”.

Speaking during the birthday recording, Hanks said: “This is a brand of surf music that I would have as my at-bat music if I was walking up in the ninth inning to try and pinch in a double, drive a man home.”

He was also heard saying at the end of his performance: “Thanks for listening in. It’s gonna be a bitchin’ year! 66! A bitchin’ year!”

The set, which was produced by Johnny “Big Hand” Bartlett, can be listened to here.

Recently, it was revealed that Hanks missed out on a guest role in the TV series Friends because he couldn’t get away from a film shoot in time.

The actor was originally offered the role of Sandy, the nanny hired by Ross and Rachel to look after their daughter, Emma in season nine’s “The One with the Male Nanny”.

The part ended up being played by Freddie Prinze Jr.