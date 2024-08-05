Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s Los Angeles home hit by burglars

Support truly

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s Los Angeles home has been burglarized, local news outlets reported on Monday (August 5).

The celebrity couple were not home at the time of the theft.

The break-in occurred in a guest house next to the couple’s main home, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing police sources. They did not enter the main house.

It is unknown what was taken from the property. So far no arrests have been made.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Hank and Wilson for comment.

The incident is the latest in a string of high-profile burglaries in the area. ABC News reports more than a dozen home break-ins have been reported in the San Fernando Valley in the past few weeks.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have been married since 1988 and share two children ( AFP via Getty Images )

Other celebrities including Bhad Bhabie, Sarah Hyland and Marlon Wayans’s homes have recently been targeted; however, ABC reports that investigators don’t believe the burglars knew it was Hanks’s home they were robbing.

There have currently been no arrests but suspects are believed to be part of the crews that have been burglarizing high-end neighborhoods in recent weeks.

Wilson recently took to her Instagram on Sunday to wish her and Hanks’s youngest son, Chet, a happy birthday. “You came out curious, alert, aware. You always have and always do make us laugh so hard,” her caption read alongside a series of photos.

