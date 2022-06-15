The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Tom Hanks argues Forrest Gump was right to beat Pulp Fiction at 1995 Oscars

Actor called out those who label the film a ‘sappy nostalgia fest’

Jacob Stolworthy
Wednesday 15 June 2022 07:30
Comments
Forrest Gump trailer

Tom Hanks has defended Forrest Gump’s Oscars Best Picture victory from criticism.

In 1995, the Robert Zemeckis film, which Hanks produced and starred in, was named as the best film of the previous year at the awards ceremony.

However, over the years, it’s endured as an undeserving winner, not least because of a film it beat.

The Best Picture nominees that year included Four Weddings and as Funeral, The Shawshank Redemption and Quiz Show – but it was the final film that many believe should have won the award: Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction.

In a recent interview withThe New York Times, Hanks said: “The problem with Forrest Gump is it made a billion dollars. If we’d just made a successful movie, Bob and I would have been geniuses. But because we made a wildly successful movie, we were diabolical geniuses.

Recommended

He continued: “Is it a bad problem to have? No, but there’s books of the greatest movies of all time, and Forrest Gump doesn’t appear because, oh, it’s this sappy nostalgia fest. Every year there’s an article that goes, “The Movie That Should Have Won Best Picture” and it’s always Pulp Fiction.”

He went on to describe Pulp Fiction as “a masterpiece without a doubt”, but defended Forrest Gump’s honour by highlighting its famous “magic legs” scene.

“Look, I don’t know, but there is a moment of undeniable heartbreaking humanity in Forrest Gump when Gary Sinise – he’s playing Lieutenant Dan – and his Asian wife walk up to our house on the day that Forrest and Jenny get married.”

Tom Hanks has defended ‘Forrest Gump’s honour

(Getty Images)

Hanks calld the scene “intangible s***”, saying that it helps the viewer “understand all they had been through and feel gratitude for every ounce of pain and tragedy that they survived.”

“It is not just running along to Duane Eddy’s ‘Rebel Rouser’,” he added, in reference to the scenes of Hanks’s lead character, which led to the famous quote: “Run, Forrest, run.”

Recommended

There has long been a history of films winning Oscars when they shouldn’t have – find a full list here.

Hanks will next be seen alongside Austin Butler in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, which is released on 24 June.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in