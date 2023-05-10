Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tom Hanks is considered one of the nicest stars in Hollywood – but that comes with a lot of pressure.

The actor has written a fiction book, titled The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece, which details the behind-the-scenes production of a superhero film, centring on a destructive lead actor who makes life tough for those around him on set.

When asked about the character’s prickly behaviour, Hanks candidly admitted: “I have pulled every single one of those moments of behaviour myself on a set.”

The actor told the BBC: “Not everybody is at their best every single day on a motion picture set.”

Elaborating, Hanks added: “I’ve had tough days trying to be a professional when my life has been falling apart in more ways than one and the requirement for me that day is to be funny, charming and loving – and it’s the last way I feel.”

The Oscar winner then detailed what he believes to be one of the worst things an actor can do while working on a major motion picture: delaying the length of the shoot.

Calling this a “cardinal sin”, he said: “You will be amazed at how many people know that they can get away with it, and are told they can get away with it because they are carrying the movie on their shoulders.”

Hanks also addressed the mixed reviews his book is currently receiving during the new interview.

In January. the Forrest Gump and Catch Me If You Can star questioned why “no one” talks about what he called one of his most important films.

The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece is out now.