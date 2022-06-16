‘Back the f*** off!’: Tom Hanks shouts at fans after wife Rita Wilson almost knocked down outside New York restaurant

The Hollywood couple were trying to get into a car when the incident took place

Ellie Harrison
Thursday 16 June 2022 14:39
Comments
Tom Hanks' wife Rita Wilson describes 'extreme' side effects of chloroquine during coronavirus recovery

Footage has emerged of Tom Hanks shouting at fans who nearly knocked over his wife Rita Wilson, as they tried to get selfies and autographs with the famous couple.

In the video, which was taken in New York, Hanks, 65, and Wilson, 65, are seen walking towards a car while being pursued by fans with their phones out.

As Hanks and Wilson near their car, one person appears to push into another fan who is walking directly behind Wilson. The man is then pushed into her, and she stumbles.

Wilson can then be seen turning around and shouting: “Stop it.”

A visibly furious Hanks then rushes forwards and orders the fans to “back the f*** off” and berates them for “knocking over my wife”.

Recommended

As the couple get into a car that’s waiting for them, mortified fans can be heard calling after them, saying: “Sorry about that, Tom.”

The Independent has contacted Hanks and Wilson’s representatives for comment.

Hanks stars in Baz Luhrmann’s new biopic Elvis, in which he stars as the singer’s manager Colonel Tom Parker.

Tom Hanks

(Getty Images)

Read The Independent’s four-star review of the film here.

Warner Bros had to shut down production on the biopic after Hanks and Wilson became two of the first celebrities to test positive for coronavirus when the pandemic hit the US in 2020.

Elvis is out in UK cinemas on 24 June.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in