Tom Hanks shouts ‘back the f*** off!’ at fans after wife Rita Wilson is almost tripped over in New York
The Hollywood couple were trying to get into a car when the incident took place
Footage has emerged of Tom Hanks shouting at fans who nearly knocked over his wife Rita Wilson, as they tried to get selfies and autographs with the famous couple.
In the video, which was taken outside a restaurant in New York, Hanks, 65, and Wilson, 65, are seen walking towards a car while being pursued by fans with their phones out.
As Hanks and Wilson near their car, one person appears to push into another fan who is walking directly behind Wilson. The man is then pushed into her, and she stumbles.
Wilson can then be seen turning around and shouting: “Stop it.”
A visibly furious Hanks then rushes forwards and orders the fans to “back the f*** off”, berating them for “knocking over my wife”.
As the couple get into a car that’s waiting for them, mortified fans can be heard calling after them, saying: “Sorry about that, Tom.”
The Independent has contacted Hanks and Wilson’s representatives for comment.
Hanks can soon be seen in Baz Luhrmann’s new biopic Elvis, in which he stars as the singer’s manager Colonel Tom Parker. Hanks and Wilson had reportedly been at a screening of the film earlier in the evening.
Read The Independent’s four-star review of the movie here. And find out what Elvis Presley’s ex-wife Priscilla thought of it here.
Warner Bros had to shut down production on the biopic after Hanks and Wilson became two of the first celebrities to test positive for coronavirus when the pandemic hit the US in 2020.
Elvis is out in UK cinemas on 24 June.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies