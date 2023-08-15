Tom Hardy stuns West Sussex festival with appearance at medieval jousting competition

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Patrons of the Loxwood Joust in Billingshurst, West Sussex, were treated to an unlikely Hollywood performance as Tom Hardy donned a suit of armour for the medieval festival.

On Instagram, the Venom star shared a number of photos and videos of himself taking on other enthusiasts in a medieval-themed brawl.

The immersive festival features a jousting competition, royal banquet and displays of medieval weaponry like cannons and archery.

“Enter the magical Kingdom of Loxwood where you will be transported back to Medieval England to interact with the townsfolk and even rub shoulders with royalty,” the event’s description reads.

“This might have happened today… Random day out in the English countryside nipping to the shops,” Hardy shared on his Instagram Story on Sunday (13 August).

Photos showed the actor in full chainmail and armour, armed with a sword and shield as he engaged in battle.

(Tom Hardy/Instagram)

He joked: “Thanks for the beatings,” adding in another Story: “Not quite BJJ [Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu] but not bad either.”

(Tom Hardy/Instagram)

Another duellist shared a group photo with the actor on Instagram, writing: “Did a thing, hit people, ate ice cream, got a pic with Tom Hardy, [average] day [to be honest].”

Hardy made another surprising public outing last year at the 2022 Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open Championship in Milton Keynes – which he won.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

The Peaky Blinders star reportedly “secretly arranged” to participate in the competition at the Oakgrove School.

In an Instagram post, the actor revealed he participated in the championship as a part of global nonprofit organisation REORG.

“Addiction is difficult and complex stuff to navigate; as is mental health,” Hardy wrote in his post. “Subjects which are both deeply personal for me and extremely close to my heart.

“It is an honour to be able to represent the charity and my team REORG and the great work they do supporting the mental health and well-being of veterans of service, military, and first responders through the therapeutic benefits of Jiu Jitsu and fitness training.”

The Venom star also spoke about the benefits of jiu-jitsu and what it means to him.

“Simple training, for me (as a hobby and a private love ) has been fundamentally key to further develop a deeper sense of inner resilience, calm and well being,” he said. “I can’t stress the importance it has had and the impact on my life and my fellow teammates.”

He began training with REORG to prepare for his 2011 film Warrior and holds a blue belt.