Tom Holland says part of him wants to walk away from Spider-Man franchise

Tom Holland has revealed that a part of him wants to quit the Spider-Man franchise.

The 27-year-old actor has appeared as Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man, in several films across the franchise, including his own trilogy: Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Holland said he’s “a little apprehensive about” the fourth Spider-Man film.

“I think we found the reason [we would do another film],” he said. “I’m really, really happy with where we’re at in terms of the creative. But I’m also a little apprehensive about it.”

Holland believes “there’s a bit of a stigma about the fourth one in all franchises”.

“I feel like we hit a home run with our first franchise and there’s a part of me that wants to walk away with my head held high and pass the baton to the next lucky kid that gets to bring this character to life.”

Currently, Holland is leading a new psychological thriller The Crowded Room, an adaptation of Daniel Keyes’ 1981 novel The Minds of Billy Milligan.

Holland, who plays the role of the titular character Danny Sullivan, stars in the series alongside Amanda Seyfried, Emmy Rossum and Sasha Lane.

(2023 Invision)

In an interview earlier this month, the Uncharted star described his work on The Crowded Room as “the hardest job I’ve ever had, but equally probably the most rewarding”.

“Danny is an exhausting character. Going to those places on a daily basis, having that haircut, shooting on the streets of New York, it was tough. It was not an easy show to make,” he said, but added that watching the end result made him “happy that I dug my heels in and stuck with it”.

The Crowded Room is available to watch on Apple TV+.