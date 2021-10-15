Tom Holland’s time as Spider-Man may be coming to an end.

The actor – who first played the Marvel superhero in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War – will next star in his third standalone Spider-Man film, which is titled No Way Home.

Holland has fans worried, however, that the forthcoming film could be his final appearance as the superhero following the actor’s recent comments.

He told Entertainment Weekly: “We’ve been making these films for five years now. We’ve had such an amazing relationship, the three of us. We’ve been with each other every step of the way.”

The 25-year-old continued: “So this last scene, [we didn’t know] if this would be the last time [that we would be working together].”

“It was heartbreaking but also really exciting because we’re all moving into the next chapter of our careers,” he said. “So sharing that moment with them was maybe the best day I’ve ever had on set.”

Holland added: “I don’t think I’ve cried like that ever. We were all treating No Way Home as the end of a franchise, let’s say.”

Spider-Man as seen in ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming' (Â©2017 CTMG, Inc. All rights res)

The actor said that if the cast were “lucky enough to dive into these characters again”, the aim would be to “build something different and tonally change the films”.

“Whether that happens or not, I don’t know,” said Holland. “But we were definitely treating No Way Home like it was coming to an end, and it felt like it.”

Euphoria star Zendaya (who is rumoured to be dating Holland in real life) reprises her role as Michelle Jones, aka MJ, in the forthcoming movie.

The film will also see Alfred Molina return as Doctor Octopus and Jamie Foxx appear as Electro.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released on 17 December.