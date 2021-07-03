Tom Holland and Zendaya seen kissing sends Spider-Man fans into frenzy over ‘perfect couple’

Spider-Man stars Tom Holland and Zendaya have been pictured kissing – and fans are thrilled.

Since the two actors first starred together in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming as Peter Parker and MJ respectively, rumours have arisen as to whether the pair could be dating off-screen.

The Marvel stars, however, have repeatedly denied any romantic involvement with one another.

In August 2017, the Euphoria star shut down the speculation by telling Variety that “he’s literally one of my best friends”.

Yesterday (2 July), however, Page Six published paparazzi photographs of the two actors sharing a kiss in a car.

The photos were reportedly taken in Los Angeles on Friday (2 July) after Zendaya and Holland left the house of Zendaya’s mother.

Some outlets have reported that this public display of affection appears to confirm that the pair are dating.

Fans were quick to take to social media to share their excitement at the newly released images.

“Can I just say that I am HERE for @Zendaya and @TomHolland1996 as a couple???! I stan!” wrote one user.

“Me on my way to ask Tom Holland and Zendaya if they want to be in a throuple,” added someone else.

A third person wrote: “Zendaya and Tom Holland watching the internet break,” while another added: “I would make the same face too if I just kissed zendaya,” accompanied by a photo of Holland after the kiss looking ecstatic.

“Visual representation of me rn, liking every single Zendaya and Tom Holland post on my tl,” wrote another person.

Others were more skeptical of the kiss and suggested that the moment might have been staged by the two Spider-Man stars to trick fans. “Tom and zendaya knowing they just played the internet,” suggested one user.

“Why does this picture make it look like they’re trolling?” someone else agreed.

“I hope Zendaya and Tom Holland aren’t messing with us because if they are then this what we will all look like,” wrote another person, together with a photograph of a clown sitting at a computer.

The two actors will next star together in the third instalment of the rebooted Spider-Man franchise.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is slated for release in December this year.