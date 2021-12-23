Tom Holland and Zendaya have revealed how they felt about working with three surprise actors in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

After months of speculation, the Marvel Cinematic Universe brought back Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield, the two leads of previous Spider-Man films.

Both actors appeared in No Way Home, reprising their roles as different multiversal iterations of Peter Parker.

Before the film was released, it was already confirmed that Holland’s Peter Parker would be facing off against a number of villains from previous franchises, including Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin and Jamie Foxx’s Electro.

However, Maguire and Garfield consistently shut down the rumours of their cameos in the film.

The three Spider-Men all team up towards the end of the movie, with Garfield and Maguire’s Peter Parker taking on their former foes in a battle at the Statue of Liberty.

Doctor Strange and Spider-Man in 'No Way Home' (Marvel Studios)

Charlie Cox’s Daredevil also made a surprise cameo towards the beginning of the film where he gives legal advice to Holland’s Peter Parker.

In a conversation with Marvel.com, Holland and Zendaya – the latter of whom stars as Peter’s love interest MJ in No Way Home – revealed details about how it felt working with Maguire, Cox and Garfield.

“T-McG. Man, he was so funny,” Holland said. “He was really excited to be back. You could tell it really meant a lot to him. Him putting the suit on again. Us getting back together. It was awesome.”

Maguire played Spider-Man in Sam Raimi’s trilogy, while Garfield took on the role in two Amazing Spider-Man films.

“Andrew Garfield, the legend himself,” added Holland. “He’s such a lovely guy. I think this film was his way of making peace with Spider-Man. It was such a privilege to work with him. I know that it meant a lot to him.”

Turning to Cox, Holland said he had “so much fun working with Charlie”.

“It’s really interesting doing a scene between two superheroes that has no real superhero stuff in it. Apart from the bit when he catches the brick. It was awesome,” he said.

Zendaya added: “It was so beautiful. [Maguire, Garfield, and Holland] care so deeply about the characters.”

“It was so beautiful to see all of you guys connect on that and be able to talk to each other about such a special experience that very few people have been able to don the suit,” the 25-year-old actor added. “It was great to see how much you guys all really cared and had each other’s back. It was really sweet.”