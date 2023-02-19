Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Actor Tom Sizemore has been hospitalised after suffering a brain aneurysm, according to reports.

The 61-year-old actor, best known for roles in Saving Private Ryan, Blackhawk Down and Natural Born Killers, was found unconscious at his home in Los Angeles at around 2am on Saturday, his manager Charles Lago told Today.

Mr Sizemore was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being treated by paramedics at the scene.

Doctors believe he suffered a brain aneurysm, Mr Lago said.

He is currently in the intensive care unit.

“He is currently in critical condition and it’s a wait-and-see situation,” Mr Lago said. “His family is aware and waiting for updates. There was no other reason than the medical condition I describe above.”

Mr Sizemore shot to fame for his roles in action films in the 1990s.

He is the father to 17-year-old twin daughters and was previously married to actor Maeve Quinlan.

Mr Sizemore has been vocal about his struggles with addiction in the past.