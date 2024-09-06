Alicia Vikander picks the most underrated film from her career

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Go to Bat is a video series from The Independent that sees an actor or director pick a project from their back catalogue they think deserves more love.

So often, stars are asked about the films and TV shows they’re synonymous with – but this series provides them with a chance to talk about the projects that were either unfairly maligned upon release or generally underseen.

Every episode will see a guest pick the title – or titles – they think fits this bracket, and the latest guest to do so is Alicia Vikander.

The Oscar-winning star of The Danish Girl has racked up an impressive array of credits since 2010, appearing in films including A Royal Affair, Ex Machina and the underrated 2018 Tomb Raider reboot.

Vikander’s latest film is Firebrand, a new drama following the historical figure who survived her marriage to Henry VIII – Catherine Parr. Vikander plays Parr in the film, which is out now, opposite Jude Law, who delivers a no-holds-barred performance as the Tudor monarch.

The Swedish actor talks to The Independent’s Jacob Stolworthy about the film’s dramatic licences, describes her working relationship with actor husband Michael Fassbender and her sadness about not continuing as Lara Croft in a Tomb Raider sequel.

This being Go to Bat, Vikander also picks the film she starred in that she thinks is the most underrated.

“It was interesting to think what I’d choose,” Vikander said, adding: “I went for the film that I think that critics were OK with, but it’s probably one of the films [where] I’ve had the most people throughout these years [say], ‘Oh, I love that film’, and I’m like, ‘Oh, really?’

Find out which credit Vikander has gone to bat for – and why – in the video interview above.

Firebrand is in cinemas now