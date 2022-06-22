Top Gun: Maverick on track to make $1bn at the box office

Tom Cruise sequel is only the third Hollywood film to surpass $900 since the pandemic began

Louis Chilton
Wednesday 22 June 2022 10:00
Comments
Top Gun: Maverick - Trailer

Top Gun: Maverick has surpassed $900m (£737m) at the box office, and is on course to cross the $1bn threshold.

The latest figures make Tom Cruise’s legacy sequel only the third Hollywood film to make $900 since the pandemic began.

In the US, the film has already taken in $474.8m (£389m), with an additional $427.1m (£349m) coming from overseas.

The only two American films to beat it have been Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which earned nearly $950m, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, which took in a staggering $1.9bn.

Maverick has enjoyed strong reviews following its release, with Cruise’s performance and the film’s aerial stunt work receiving particular praise.

Recommended

In a four-star review for The Independent, Clarisse Loughrey said: “Top Gun: Maverick really isn’t packed with the kind of craven nostalgia that we’re used to these days. It’s smarter, subtler, and wholly more humanistic.”

Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell, Ed Harris and Val Kilmer also feature in the film alongside Cruise.

Last week, Kilmer shared a moving message to Cruise following his short appearance in the film.

Cruise has previously spoken about his reunion with Kilmer. Asked about the moment, he said: “It was lovely. The whole experience, you know, 36 years to make this film.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in