Top Gun: Maverick on track to make $1bn at the box office

Top Gun: Maverick has surpassed $900m (£737m) at the box office, and is on course to cross the $1bn threshold.

The latest figures make Tom Cruise’s legacy sequel only the third Hollywood film to make $900 since the pandemic began.

In the US, the film has already taken in $474.8m (£389m), with an additional $427.1m (£349m) coming from overseas.

The only two American films to beat it have been Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which earned nearly $950m, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, which took in a staggering $1.9bn.

Maverick has enjoyed strong reviews following its release, with Cruise’s performance and the film’s aerial stunt work receiving particular praise.

In a four-star review for The Independent, Clarisse Loughrey said: “Top Gun: Maverick really isn’t packed with the kind of craven nostalgia that we’re used to these days. It’s smarter, subtler, and wholly more humanistic.”

Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell, Ed Harris and Val Kilmer also feature in the film alongside Cruise.

Last week, Kilmer shared a moving message to Cruise following his short appearance in the film.

Cruise has previously spoken about his reunion with Kilmer. Asked about the moment, he said: “It was lovely. The whole experience, you know, 36 years to make this film.”