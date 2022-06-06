Top Gun: Maverick breaks another record in second week of release

Tom Cruise’s new film Top Gun: Maverick has broken another record at the domestic box office in its second week of release.

After earning an estimated $151m (£119m) in North America for the four-day Memorial Day weekend, the film took in another $85m (£68m) in its second week, including $25m (£20m) on Friday 3 June.

This weekend’s earnings bring Joseph Kosinski’s new film’s income to approximately $290m (£232m) by end of Sunday (5 June).

The action movie – which sees Cruise as the Navy’s top pilot confronting the ghosts of his past – is a sequel to the original 1986 movie, in which he also starred.

After its original premiere date of 24 June 2020 was delayed nearly two years by the pandemic, the film was released in cinemas on 24 May.

David A Gross, who runs strategic intelligence and consulting service Franchise Entertainment Research, called the film’s last weekend figure “outstanding.”

Tom Cruise in 'Top Gun: Maverick' (Paramount Pictures)

“The source material remains strong, the execution is excellent, and Tom Cruise makes it work impeccably well,” he told Reuters.

The Independent’s critic Clarrise Loughrey gave Top Gun: Maverick four out of five stars in her review.

“The film is a true legacy sequel,” she wrote. “Top Gun: Maverick really isn’t packed with the kind of craven nostalgia that we’re used to these days. It’s smarter, subtler, and wholly more humanistic.”

When the Mission Impossible star was asked whether he had considered debuting the sequel on streaming platforms – as the pandemic continued pushing back its release date – Cruise insisted that he had never considered it.

“That was not going to happen ever,” Cruise said. “I make movies for the big screen.”