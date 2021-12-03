Toy Story: Disturbing theory about Woody will change how you watch the films

Things could have played out so differently

Jacob Stolworthy
Friday 03 December 2021 10:14
Comments
Toy Story 3 trailer

There is a potential revelation about Toy Story 3 that gives the film a disturbing twist.

The sequel, which was released in June 2010, follows the gang as they are mistakenly delivered to Sunnyside daycare centre.

It’s down to Woody (Tom Hanks) to convince the other toys that they haven’t been abandoned by Andy so that they can return in time before he leaves for college.

While at the daycare centre, though, the toys face obstacles in the form of the others there – namely Lots-o’-Huggin’ Bear (Ned Beatty) who, despite his friendly name, is revealed to be the film’s main antagonist.

Viewers learn in flashback that Lots-o’s beloved owner, Daisy, accidentally left him behind.

Recommended

When he made his way back to her, he made the heartbreaking discovery that she had replaced him with a new Lots-o’-Huggin’ Bear. It was this event that made him evil.

After arriving at Sunnsyide, he decided to rule it like a prison and turn the other toys into his minions.

Over the years, many theories have drawn comparisons between Lots-o’s experience and the one Woody has in the original Toy Story (1995).

The theory goes that by including Lots-o’ in Toy Story 3, the Pixar writers are showing what Woody could have become if Andy had replaced him when he and Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) were left behind at Pizza Planet.

Lots-o'-Huggin' Bear in 'Toy Story 3'

(Pixar Animation Studios)

On Reddit, a fan theory reads: “I believe Woody is completely capable of everything Lots-o’ did, but Woody always had a kid.

Recommended

“If Andy had bought a new Woody toy in the first movie, I believe Woody would have turned out just like Lots-o’ – they are both leaders, and they both go through massive trials to get back their respective kids. Plus, we see Woody’s ‘dark side’ in the first movie when he begins to be replaced by Buzz. Lots-o’ is basically a version of Woody with no kid.”

When viewed in this way, the Lots-o’ scenes in Toy Story 3 take on a whole new, far more disturbing light.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in