Film lovers are keen to know more about Triangle of Sadness after the movie earnt an eight-minute standing ovation at Cannes Film Festival over the weekend.

The movie, which stars Woody Harrelson, received a rowdy and overwhelmingly positive reception.

As per Variety, the audience response was even stronger than the one for Top Gun: Maverick and other highly anticipated films that are being screened at the festival.

The positive, albeit surprising, reaction has prompted many film lovers to look into Triangle of Sadness, so here’s what we know so far:

What is Triangle of Sadness?

The film is by acclaimed Swedish director Ruben Östlund, who was behind 2017’s The Square starring Claes Bang, Dominic West, and Elisabeth Moss.

The Square was entered into the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, where it received hugely positive reviews and went on to win the festival’s top prize, the Palme d’Or.

Now with Triangle of Sadness, it seems Ostlund has another chance at taking home the esteemed award.

France Cannes 2022 Triangle of Sadness (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The film stars Harris Dickenson (The Kingsman and Beach Rats) as an aspiring model who takes a vacation on a luxury yacht with his girlfriend, a social media influencer.

Harrelson plays the yacht’s alcoholic captain.

The yacht’s guests – who comprise predominantly pretentious, uber rich clientele – get a shock when a storm disrupts their luxury vacation and leads to an outbreak of severe seasickness.

As per Variety, the scene which has attracted the most praise from viewers has been the build-up to the storm, in which guests dine on a decadent seven-course meal of oysters and seafood dishes as the yacht grows steadily unstable.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

People in the audience were apparently shrieking and roaring with laughter when the film depicted eruptions of vomiting and diarrhoea in graphic detail.

Claes Bang as museum art curator Christian in Ruben Ostlund's 'The Square' (Lis Kasper Bang)

Following the event, Ostlund said: “What a wonderful screening. What an ensemble we had. Thank you so much.”

Is there a trailer?

While an official trailer for Triangle of Sadness is yet to be released, a first look clip of the film is available to watch.

In it, fans get a first look at Harrelson in character as Captain Thomas Smith.

When will it be released?

At the time of writing, a UK or US release date for Triangle of Sadness is yet to be announced. According to iMDB, the film is slated for release on 7 October 2022 in Sweden.