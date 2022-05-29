Triangle of Sadness has won the coveted Palme d’Or at the Cannes film festival.

The movie was awarded the prize on Saturday (28 May).

It is the second time that Swedish director Ruben Östlund has won the award, having picked it up in 2017 for The Square starring Claes Bang, Dominic West, and Elisabeth Moss.

Triangle of Sadness generated buzz last week after it earned an eight-minute standing ovation at Cannes Film Festival over the weekend.

The movie, which stars Woody Harrelson, received a rowdy and overwhelmingly positive reception.

As per Variety, the audience response was even stronger than the one for Top Gun: Maverick and other highly anticipated films that are being screened at the festival.

The film stars Harris Dickenson (The Kingsman and Beach Rats) as an aspiring model who takes a vacation on a luxury yacht with his girlfriend, a social media influencer.

Harrelson plays the yacht’s alcoholic captain.

France Cannes 2022 Triangle of Sadness (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The yacht’s guests – who comprise predominantly pretentious, uber rich clientele – get a shock when a storm disrupts their luxury vacation and leads to an outbreak of severe seasickness.

As per Variety, the scene which has attracted the most praise from viewers has been the build-up to the storm, in which guests dine on a decadent seven-course meal of oysters and seafood dishes as the yacht grows steadily unstable.

People in the audience were apparently shrieking and roaring with laughter when the film depicted eruptions of vomiting and diarrhoea in graphic detail.

Claes Bang as museum art curator Christian in Ruben Ostlund's 'The Square' (Lis Kasper Bang)

Following the event, Ostlund said: “What a wonderful screening. What an ensemble we had. Thank you so much.”

Is there a trailer?

While an official trailer for Triangle of Sadness is yet to be released, a first look clip of the film is available to watch.

In it, fans get a first look at Harrelson in character as Captain Thomas Smith.

When will it be released?

At the time of writing, a UK or US release date for Triangle of Sadness is yet to be announced. According to iMDB, the film is slated for release on 7 October 2022 in Sweden.