Netflix viewers have shared their responses to the streaming service’s new No 1 film, Troll.

The film, a Norweigian monster movie about a group of people who band together to stop an ancient troll running amok, was released on 1 December.

Troll was well-received by critics, earning a score of 85 per cent on the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. However, audiences have been far more ambivalent about the film, leading to an audience score of just 50 per cent.

On social media, people have offered thoughts about the film, with verdicts split between positive and negative.

“Just finished watchingTroll on Netflix, and I can honestly say I’ll never have that hour and 44 minutes of my life back,” one viewer wrote.

“Troll was a good film. If you’re a fan of folklore, you will want to see this monster flick,” wrote another.

Meanwhile, one particular observation was widespread among viewers: fans were shocked to discover they empathised more with the troll than the film’s human characters.

“I watched Troll last night and I wish the troll would have killed more of the humans in the film. 100 per cent on his side,” one person wrote.

“Tbh... the troll did absolutely nothing wrong. Yall woke him up, attacked him, previously murdered his whole family, and then attempted to burn him to death. I was honestly on his side,” commented another.

Gard B Eidsvold as Tobias in ‘Troll’ (Courtesy of Netflix)

“I’m watching this movie Troll on Netflix and I’m sorry but I’m siding with the troll on this one… this entire movie I just feel bad for the enemy,” someone else wrote.

“I’m watching Troll [and] humans are trash.. he was not bothering nobody lol,” argued a fourth.

“I watched Troll last night and I was 100% on the troll’s side,” another person wrote, while one fan wrote that the humans “did him dirty”.

Troll is available to stream on Netflix now.