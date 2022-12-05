Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Troll viewers make surprising admission about Netflix’s new No 1 film

Norwegian monster movie has divided audiences

Louis Chilton
Monday 05 December 2022 13:00
Comments
Troll trailer

Netflix viewers have shared their responses to the streaming service’s new No 1 film, Troll.

The film, a Norweigian monster movie about a group of people who band together to stop an ancient troll running amok, was released on 1 December.

Troll was well-received by critics, earning a score of 85 per cent on the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. However, audiences have been far more ambivalent about the film, leading to an audience score of just 50 per cent.

On social media, people have offered thoughts about the film, with verdicts split between positive and negative.

“Just finished watchingTroll on Netflix, and I can honestly say I’ll never have that hour and 44 minutes of my life back,” one viewer wrote.

Recommended

Troll was a good film. If you’re a fan of folklore, you will want to see this monster flick,” wrote another.

Meanwhile, one particular observation was widespread among viewers: fans were shocked to discover they empathised more with the troll than the film’s human characters.

“I watched Troll last night and I wish the troll would have killed more of the humans in the film. 100 per cent on his side,” one person wrote.

“Tbh... the troll did absolutely nothing wrong. Yall woke him up, attacked him, previously murdered his whole family, and then attempted to burn him to death. I was honestly on his side,” commented another.

Gard B Eidsvold as Tobias in ‘Troll’

(Courtesy of Netflix)

“I’m watching this movie Troll on Netflix and I’m sorry but I’m siding with the troll on this one… this entire movie I just feel bad for the enemy,” someone else wrote.

“I’m watching Troll [and] humans are trash.. he was not bothering nobody lol,” argued a fourth.

Recommended

“I watched Troll last night and I was 100% on the troll’s side,” another person wrote, while one fan wrote that the humans “did him dirty”.

Troll is available to stream on Netflix now.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in