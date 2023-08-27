Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Celebrities from across the entertainment industry have reacted to the latest development in Donald Trump’s sensational legal battle.

The former US president was booked and released in Atlanta’s Fulton County jail on Thursday (24 August), amid 13 charges of attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election in the state of Georgia.

Following his arrest, Trump shared an image of his mugshot on X/Twitter, constituting his first post on the social media platform in two years. Trump was banned from the site in January 2021 but his account was reinstated after Twitter was purchased by Tesla tycoon Elon Musk.

Alongside the mugshot, Trump also shared a link to his personal website, and the message: “Election Interference. Never surrender!”

The picture marks the first time a current or former president has ever been forced to complete a police mugshot.

Celebrities including Mark Hamill, Piers Morgan, and Henry Winkler have offered thoughts about the news on social media.

“Wonder if he’s tired of winning yet,” wrote Star Wars actor Hamill, alongside the mugshot and the hashtag “#MAGAMugshot”.

Earlier that day, Hamill had also shared a quip punning on his Star Wars catchphrase: “May The Fourth Arrest Be With Him.”

Comedian Kathy Griffin, who caused uproar in 2017 after posting a photo of herself holding up a severed head resembling Trump, posted his booking information and questioned his stated weight of 215 pounds.

“So they didn’t weigh him, that just asked him what his weight is. What do you guys think?” she asked, adding: “I hope you guys can appreciate that today MY phone is blowing up as if I am personally arresting Trump.”

Fellow comedian Rosie O’Donnell shared an image of a cap with the slogan: “MAGA: My a** got arrested.”

Meanwhile, actor Michael Rapaport, who has been a frequent and outspoken critic of Trump, simply commented: “HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA.”

High Fidelity star John Cusack tweeted: Petulant and pouting... he knows he’s garbage and knows he can’t outsmart anyone. Just fear and rage.”

Former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan claimed that Trump had “proudly” shared the mugshot with followers.

Former President Donald Trump is shown in a police booking mugshot released by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office (via REUTERS)

“Trump’s first tweet since January, 2021.. proudly posting his own mugshot,” he wrote.

Earlier in the day, Morgan also predicted: “Trump’s mugshot tonight will send social media into an anaphylactic shock.”

Author and poet Seth Abramson gestured to the fact that Trump’s campaign website had already started offering donors a T-shirt with the image of his mugshot on.

“Photoshopped image that removes Fulton County Sheriff’s Department logo so you can sell $35 tees to the poors [Tick emoji]. Accusing others of the crime you’re charged with [Tick]. Insisting you’ll never surrender under a photo of your surrender [Tick]. Looking orange, slouchy, violent and hateful [Tick],” he wrote.

Happy Days actor Henry Winkler also picked up on the merchandising aspect, writing: “How will T….p use his mug shot to make money???”

“The tee shirt is already for sale !! Omg,” he added shortly after.

Rock band Green Day are also selling Trump-influenced merch, with their “ultimate Nimrod shirt”. All proceeds from the limited edition shirt is being donated to Greater Good Music, which brings food to those affected by the Maui wildfires.

You can keep up with the latest developments in the Trump story on our liveblog here.