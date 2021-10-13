Thousands of film and television crew members will begin a nationwide strike if they don’t reach a deal for fair and safe working conditions.

The union representing them, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), says its 60,000 members are prepared to start their strike next week.

A strike would bring a halt to filming on a broad swath of film and television productions and extend well beyond Hollywood, affecting productions in Georgia, New Mexico and other North American shoots.

Matthew Loeb, the organisation’s international president, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the strike would bein at 12:01am on Monday unless an agreement is reached on rest and meal periods and pay for its lowest-paid workers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

More follows...