Twilight fans have shared their excitement after all the films in the saga were added to Netflix in the US.

The five movies became available to US users of the platform on Friday.

Originally released between 2008 and 2015, the films are the adaptations of the book series of the same name by Stephenie Meyer.

The four original Twilight novels, Twilight, New Moon, Eclipse, and Breaking Dawn, were released between 2005 and 2008.

The franchise earned fans around the world, many of whom are evidently to revisit the franchise.

“Today is an extremely important day in our society, the Twilight saga is now available on Netflix in the US!” the fan account @twilightreborn tweeted on Friday.

“The Twilight saga is on Netflix … my day just got better,” another person wrote.

“Not sure who needs to hear this today, but ALL OF THE TWILIGHT MOVIES ARE NOW STREAMING ON NETFLIX,” someone else tweeted.

The films Twilight, Eclipse, and New Moon came out respectively on 2008, 2009, and 2010, and were named after the novels they were based on. The adaptation of the fourth book, Breaking Dawn, was broken into two different films released in 2011 and 2012.

Robert Pattinson stars as vampire Edward Cullen while Kristen Stewart portrays Bella Swan, a human high school student who falls in love with Cullen.