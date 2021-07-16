The 17 cheesiest movie lines of all time, from Twilight to 50 Shades of Grey

From rom-coms to sci-fi classics, here's a round-up of film quotes that will make you cringe

Ellie Harrison
Friday 16 July 2021 18:32
comments
Andie MacDowell asks if it's still raining in Four Weddings and a Funeral

Romantic comedies are the biggest culprits when it comes to cheesy quotes, whether it’s a cringe-inducing chat-up line or an awkward attempt at sincerity.

But sci-fi movies, fantasy epics and superhero films are also guilty of nausea-inducing dialogue, too.

We’ve compiled a list of the worst offenders, from Twilight and Fifty Shades of Grey to Suicide Squad and Bridget Jones’s Diary, which you can check out in our gallery, below.

It’s worth noting that Renée Zellweger features twice on the list and, while we have only included one Richard Curtis film on there, quite a few of his other sentimental smash hits very nearly made the cut.

Click through the gallery to see the 17 cheesiest film lines:

Recommended

The 17 cheesiest lines in movies

Show all 17

For our ranking of the best romantic comedy films, click here.

We also have a gallery of the best films of the decade, which you can read here.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

View comments