Romantic comedies are the biggest culprits when it comes to cheesy quotes, whether it’s a cringe-inducing chat-up line or an awkward attempt at sincerity.
But sci-fi movies, fantasy epics and superhero films are also guilty of nausea-inducing dialogue, too.
We’ve compiled a list of the worst offenders, from
and Twilight to Fifty Shades of Grey and Suicide Squad , which you can check out in our gallery, below. Bridget Jones’s Diary
It’s worth noting that Renée Zellweger features twice on the list and, while we have only included one Richard Curtis film on there, quite a few of his other sentimental smash hits very nearly made the cut.
Click through the gallery to see the 17 cheesiest film lines:
The 17 cheesiest lines in movies Four Weddings and a Funeral
“Is it still raining? I hadn't noticed” – Andie MacDowell
The 17 cheesiest lines in movies Jerry Maguire
“You had me at hello” – Renée Zellweger
The 17 cheesiest lines in movies As Good as it Gets
"You're why cavemen chiselled on walls” – Greg Kinnear
The 17 cheesiest lines in movies 50 Shades of Grey
“I don’t make love, I f***… hard” – Jamie Dornan
The 17 cheesiest lines in movies Bridget Jones’s Diary
“Nice boys don’t kiss like that” – Renée Zellweger
“Oh yes they f***ing do” – Colin Firth
The 17 cheesiest lines in movies Twilight
“You better hold on tight, Spider Monkey” – Robert Pattinson
The 17 cheesiest lines in movies The Wedding Date
"I'd rather fight with you than make love with anyone else” – Dermot Mulroney
The 17 cheesiest lines in movies Blade Runner
"She's trained for an off-world kick murder squad. Talk about Beauty and the Beast – she's both” – M Emmet Walsh
The 17 cheesiest lines in movies Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
“I love magic” – Daniel Radcliffe
The 17 cheesiest lines in movies A Cinderella Story
“Waiting for you is like waiting for rain in this drought. Useless and disappointing” – Hilary Duff
The 17 cheesiest lines in movies Titanic
“Where to, miss?” – Leonardo DiCaprio
“To the stars” – Kate Winslet
The 17 cheesiest lines in movies A Star is Born
“All you gotta do is trust me” – Bradley Cooper
The 17 cheesiest lines in movies Suicide Squad
“Normal is a setting on the dryer” – Margot Robbie
The 17 cheesiest lines in movies Braveheart
"They may take our lives, but they will never take our freedom!" – Mel Gibson
The 17 cheesiest lines in movies Pearl Harbour
“That file says I'm the best pilot in this room. Ma'am, please, don't take my wings” – Ben Affleck
The 17 cheesiest lines in movies Top Gun
“You can be my wingman anytime” – Val Kilmer
The 17 cheesiest lines in movies The Notebook
“If you’re a bird, I’m a bird” – Ryan Gosling
