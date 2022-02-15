Snoop Dogg and The Rock pay tribute after Tyrese Gibson’s mother dies

Snoop Dogg and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson have sent messages of condolence to Tyrese Gibson after the death of his mother.

Gibson, who has starred in several The Fast and The Furious films, posted a tribute to his mother Priscilla Murray Gibson, who died from complications of Covid and pneumonia.

The actor and singer had been keeping his followers updated with his mother’s health status since 5 February when he shared that she had been hospitalised and was in the ICU.

On Monday (14 February), Gibson announced his mother’s death with a video posted to Instagram. In the clip, he strokes her hand while saying: "Rest in peace, Mom. You fought, Mom, you fought."

He also tells her that he’ll hold her hand for the rest of his life.

“On behalf of my family and everyone who ever spent any time praying for my mother, this is the saddest moment of my life,” he began his caption on the social media site. “My sweet Valentine just passed away… May the Lord Jesus Christ and his angels open the doors of heavens and embrace her.”

Later in the post, Gibson stated that he and his family are “broken” before pleading for her to continue holding his hand from afar.

Tyrese Gibson and his mother Priscilla at the ‘Baby Boy’ premiere in 2001 (Getty Images)

He wrote: “From here on I ask that you HOLD MY HAND MOTHER and never let my hand go… Like you held my hand as a child and a teen never let my hand go mother.”

The post has received thousands of responses from fans and celebrity friends. Snoop Dogg offered some company and prayer in his reply, writing: “Stay strong I’ll come c u this week if u like to pray with u and hug u.”

His Fast and The Furious co-star The Rock also volunteered his support. He commented: “So so sorry about this brother. She was so proud of all you are and have become. Deepest condolences & love sent your way to you and your family.”

Other famous figures who have reached out to Gibson include Halle Berry, who wrote: “sending lots of love to you and your entire family” and Kelly Rowland, who sent a series of broken heart emojis and prayer hands along with the message: “I am so sorry!!!!!! SO SORRY!!”