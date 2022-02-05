Uma Thurman didn’t want to wear her iconic yellow tracksuit in Kill Bill
‘Suspicion’ star appeared on ‘The Graham Norton’ show to discuss her career to date
Uma Thurman has admitted she was anxious about wearing her iconic yellow tracksuit in Kill Bill because she had just given birth before filming.
The Hollywood actor, who starred as The Bride in Quentin Tarantino’s two-part martial arts saga, gave birth to her son Levon in 2003.
“I really didn't want to wear the yellow tracksuit,” she told Graham Norton on his BBC One show. “I had just had my son and anyone that has just had a baby is not going to want to wear a skin-tight onesie, they would have a lot of anxiety.”
She continued: “So, there was a lot of training, a lot of work, and a lot of brilliant costume work (to) recreate the look of Bruce Lee while covering my belly.”
Thurman was nominated for a Golden Globe award for Best Actress, but lost out to Hilary Swank for her performance in Million Dollar Baby.
She recently starred in Suspicion, Apple TV’s drama about a mother trying to recover her abducted teenage son.
The series has received negative reviews from critics, including one star from The Independent.
The Graham Norton Show airs on Fridays at 10.35pm on BBC One.
Additional reporting by Press Association
