Tom Holland has revealed what Zendaya said after he told her about a death-defying stunt in his latest film Uncharted.

Appearing on Late Night with Seth Myers on Monday (21 February), the 25-year-old actor discussed filming Ruben Fleischer’s video game movie – including a scene in which he jumps into the back on an airplane only to be thrown out of it on impact with a car.

The Spider-Man star told Myers that the opportunity to film such an outrageous stunt was thrilling until “I had to do it, and I broke myself”.

He then shared girlfriend and Euphoria actor Zendaya’s reaction to the stunt when he was pitching Uncharted to her, while working together on Spider-Man: No Way Home.

When he told her about the scene, Holland she said: “I have to stop you right there. What on earth is this movie about?”

Holland also told the late-night host that his mother came to set on “hit by the plane day” and “drown in the well day”, both visits that he ended up being grateful for.

“Whenever my mum and dad come to visit set is always the day when I don’t work,” Holland explained, adding, “My parents were like ‘Why are you so tired all the time? What’s wrong with our son?’”

“Coming to set on those two days consecutively, I was like ‘THIS is why I’m so tired all the time,” the actor joked.

A still of Tom Holland as ‘Uncharted’ protagonist Nathan Drake (Sony Pictures)

Released on 18 February, Uncharted follows treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) who enlists Nathan Drake (Holland) to help him recover a 500-year-old lost fortune amassed by explorer Ferdinand Magellan.

In her two-star review for The Independent, Clarisse Loughrey wrote that while Uncharted “is not detached from its source material, it’s hardly enamoured by it either”.

