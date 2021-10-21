The first trailer for the Uncharted film starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg has been released.

The film will feature Holland as a younger version of video game hero, Nathan Drake, and Wahlberg as his mentor, Sully.

Antonio Banderas also will play a villainous rival treasure hunter.

The trailer features several nods to scenes from the popular video game series, which follows Drake and Sully as they embark on adventures to recover lost treasure.

One scene – Drake being dragged behind a cargo plane – is taken right out of Uncharted 3, while the brief glimpse of a pirate ship is also from the same game.

Languishing in development hell for many years, Uncharted has gone through a series of directors – including David O Russell and Shawn Levy – before finally settling on Venom filmmaker, Ruben Fleischer.

Several other actors, including Wahlberg, Chris Pratt and Nathan Fillion, were rumoured for the role of Drake before Holland was cast.

Uncharted will be released on 18 February 2022.