Saturday Night Fever actor Val Bisoglio has died, aged 95.

The news was announced by his wife of 25 years, Bonnie, via Variety. He died on 15 October at his home near Los Olivos, California.

Bisoglio played the role of John Travolta’s father in the hit 1977 film following a man who spends his weekends drinking and dancing in a discothèque.

His extensive list of credits also included the TV shows MASH, in which he played Sgt Sal Pernelli and Quincy ME.

He also appeared in HBO series The Sopranos, playing the role of Murphy “Murf” Lupo, an elderly soldier and former capo of Junior’s (Dominic Chianese) crew. It was his last TV role.

Throughout his 50-year career, Bisoglio also appeared in numerous stage productions in New York.

Away from acting, the actor also was a part of the Mobilisation for Youth pilot project of the Kennedy Administration, an anti-poverty program that trained teenage dropouts for employment.