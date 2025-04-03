Val Kilmer’s family say star was bedbound for years before his death

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Val Kilmer, the star of Top Gun and Batman, was bedbound in the years leading up to his death, acccording to reports.

The 65-year-old died of pneumonia according to his daughter, who announced his death on Wednesday (2 April).

In 2014, the actor had been diagnosed with throat cancer, which he had since recovered from after treatment. However, a tracheotomy left him without his voice. His life and health issues were the subject of critically-acclaimed documentary Val, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival to rave reviews in 2021.

But his health was a lot worse than it seemed, with family sources suggesting that Kilmer’s condition had deteriorated so badly he was confined to his bed for years, according to TMZ. Treatment for cancer had taken a toll on his health, leaving him with very limited energy, meaning he rarely left his home and was left “frail”.

Kilmer’s condition had also declined in the last week, with friends and family visiting him in hospital. It came after another hospitalisation earlier this year.

The Independent has contacted his representatives for comment.

The actor was last seen in public in 2019, for the Thespians Go Hollywood gala with his daughter, Mercedes. He did not appear during publicity for his documentary in 2021.

Kilmer was believed to be healthy again and, a few months back, nostalgically recalled his role in Joel Schumacher’s 1995 Batman Forever film in what would be his final Instagram video. However, sources told TMZ, that the video was in fact years old and had been reposted by Kilmer.

He rose to stardom in the 1980s and 1990s, earning a reputation for his dedication to his craft as well as on-set tensions with directors and co-stars.

His breakthrough came with the 1984 comedy Top Secret! and the sci-fi comedy Real Genius (1985), but it was his portrayal of “Iceman” in Top Gun (1986) that cemented his star status. Decades later, he reprised the role in Top Gun: Maverick (2022), alongside Tom Cruise, in what would be his final film. Kilmer also took on the challenging role of Jim Morrison in Oliver Stone’s The Doors (1991), using his own singing voice for the film.

He was married to British actress Joanne Whalley, his co-star in Willow (1988). The couple had two children before divorcing.

“When certain people criticise me for being demanding, I think that’s a cover for something they didn’t do well,” he told the Orange County Register in 2003. “I believe I’m challenging, not demanding, and I make no apologies for that.”