Val Kilmer’s cause of death revealed one week after he died

Top Gun star Val Kilmer’s cause of death has been confirmed just a week after he died at the age of 65.

The Los Angeles County Department of Health’s death certificate cited pneumonia as the primary cause, TMZ reported. Kilmer’s daughter previously shared that he had been dealing with the illness.

But the death certificate also listed several underlying causes, including acute hypoxemic respiratory failure, chronic respiratory failure, and squamous cell carcinoma of the base of the tongue, according to TMZ.

Contributing factors included malnutrition and a tracheocutaneous fistula, otherwise known as a hole in the neck connecting the windpipe directly to the skin.

Kilmer was cremated on April 7, according to the outlet.

The Batman Forever star dealt with several serious health issues in the years leading up to his death. He was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014. He had a tracheotomy, which resulted in the loss of his voice. AI was used to recreate Kilmer’s voice for his appearance in Top Gun: Maverick.

Val Kilmer’s cause of death has been released ( Getty Images )

Kilmer was also bedridden in the months before he died, with cancer treatments having left him “frail,” sources told TMZ. His health struggles were documented in the 2021 film Val.

His family released a statement to People in the days following his death, saying, “Thank you for honoring our extraordinary father's memory. We are so proud of him and honored to see his legacy celebrated.”

“At this time, we would like to grieve privately.”

In the days following Kilmer’s death, dozens of his co-stars have paid tribute.

Josh Brolin — who starred with Kilmer in Top Gun: Maverick — hailed him as “a smart, challenging, brave, uber-creative firecracker.” He said “there’s not a lot left of those.”

Brolin continued: “See ya, pal. I’m going to miss you. I hope to see you up there in the heavens when I eventually get there. Until then, amazing memories, lovely thoughts.”

Another Top Gun co-star, Tom Cruise, held a moment of silence for Kilmer at CinemaCon.