Tom Cruise ‘cried’ during emotional reunion with Val Kilmer on Top Gun: Maverick
‘He’s such a powerful actor that he instantly became that character again,’ Cruise said of his co-star
Two years before Val Kilmer’s death, Tom Cruise revealed just how emotional his reunion with his old co-star was on the set of Top Gun: Maverick.
The American actor, also famed for his performances in Willow, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Tombstone and as Jim Morrison in The Doors, died at the age of 65 on April 1. The cause of death was pneumonia, his daughter confirmed.
Kilmer, who appeared alongside Cruise in the 1986 original Top Gun, was diagnosed with cancer in 2015. After successfully undergoing chemotherapy and two tracheotomies, Kilmer spoke with the use of a voice box.
When he reunited with Cruise in Maverick, his character, Tom “Iceman” Kazansky, was seen speaking through a computer due to an unspecified illness.
“I just want to say that was pretty emotional. I’ve known Val for decades,” Cruise said while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2023.
“For him to come back and play that character… he’s such a powerful actor that he instantly became that character again. You’re looking at Iceman.”
“I was crying. I got emotional,” Cruise admitted. “He’s such a brilliant actor, and I love his work.”
In the original Top Gun, Iceman is Maverick’s chief rival in the naval aviator training program. Maverick eventually earns Iceman’s respect after saving his life, leading Kilmer to the immortal phrase: “You can be my wingman anytime.”
In 2022, 63-year-old Kilmer shared a still from the movie on Instagram with the poignant caption: “36 years later… I’m still your wingman <3.”
Cruise previously revealed that he “rallied hard” to get Kilmer into the first action movie.
Top Gun: Maverick was the top-grossing film of 2022; it was the 11th highest-grossing movie in history worldwide and was nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars.
At the Academy Awards nominees luncheon that year, Steven Spielberg credited Cruise with saving “Hollywood’s ass.”
“Seriously. Maverick might have saved the entire theatrical industry,” the director told the actor.
