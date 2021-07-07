Fans of Val Kilmer have expressed support for the actor after the trailer was released for a new documentary film about his life.

In the trailer for Val, the Heat and Batman Forever star is seen speaking with the use of a voice box.

Kilmer was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2015, and initially kept his condition private. While treating the disease, Kilmer underwent a tracheotomy which affected his ability to talk.

Much of the documentary is comprised of videos taken by Kilmer himself throughout his life, taken either at home or while making movies. Directed by Leo Scott and Ting Poo,Val will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, which has just started.

Viewers shared how moved they were by the film’s trailer on social media.

One person wrote: “@valkilmer I just saw the trailer for your movie and wanted to send you massive love and good vibes. Keep sharing your voice, your struggles, your pain. Through that you inspire others to do the same!”

“An absolute brilliant talent of an actor,” wrote someone else. “Val Kilmer has made some classic movies throughout his career. Heartbreaking to see him suffer. A documentary everyone should keep an eye on. Looks outstanding.”

Another person wrote: “Seeing Val Kilmer struggle to talk is heartbreaking. He was a great Batman for me. Wishing him great health.”

Val will be released on Amazon Prime Video on 6 August.