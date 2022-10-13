‘It is unique’: Vanessa Redgrave receives damehood from the Prince of Wales
Acclaimed actress said receiving the honour at Buckingham Palace was a ‘unique’ moment in her career
Acclaimed actor Vanessa Redgrave has said receiving her damehood at Buckingham Palace was a “unique” moment in her career.
Dame Vanessa, 85, has been nominated for six Academy Awards, winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 1977 for her role in Julia, in which she starred alongside Jane Fonda.
The actress said she was “very happy” after picking up her damehood from the Prince of Wales on Thursday for services to drama.
Dame Vanessa told the PA news agency: “I was thrilled when I heard that the Prince of Wales was doing the investitures today.
“He gave me my British Academy Fellowship in Covent Garden Opera House in 2010.”
Dame Vanessa told of speaking to William about how she’s still working, telling him “we’re all in it together”.
She went on: “You don’t compare going for an investiture at Buckingham Palace with any other achievement, whatever it is.
“It is unique.”
She has also starred in Blow-Up, Howards End and The Devils.
Alongside her acting career, she has campaigned for a number of causes, joining protests in 2020 over plans to cut jobs following the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
It was announced she was being made a dame in the New Year Honours.
Former minister Dame Andrea Leadsom and deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Dame Lynne Owens also picked up their honours.
Dame Andrea, who was recognised for political service, said the “amazing occasion” had been her “greatest honour”.
Also honoured was royal protection officer Sergeant Emma Probert, who has guarded the Princess of Wales, and royal household chef Mark Flanagan, who oversaw the dishes served at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding reception, among other royal events
Sergeant Emma Probert was made a member of the Royal Victorian Order for services to royalty and specialist protection, while Mr Flanagan has been made a Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order for his role as assistant to the Master of the Household in catering and as a chef in the royal household.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.