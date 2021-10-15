The Matrix 4 footage appears in Venom 2 after Andy Serkis caught it on camera

Venom: Let There Be Carnage caught some of Lana Wachowski’s Matrix 4 footage on camera.

The Matrix Resurrections may not be out until December, but fans can catch a glimpse of it in Andy Serkis’ new sequel.

Both films were shot in San Francisco in February 2020. Due to the scheduling conflict, Venom 2’s location manager, Christopher Kusiak, told Screen Rant the crew ended up “catching part of their activity on camera”.

It became such an issue that the team improvised and ended up incorporating the helicopters, that were being used in a Matrix 4 scene, into Venom 2.

Reflecting on the struggles the Venom crew faced, Kusiask said: “A lot of our driving shots went away because Matrix controlled all of downtown. We ended up moving a stunt up onto the top of the parking garage because we couldn’t get to the areas we wanted because of The Matrix.

“But if we would’ve been there first, it probably would’ve gone the other way.”

The helicopters can be seen near the end of the film. The alien symbiote and Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock actually refer to them, saying they are police helicopters.

Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock (and Venom) in ‘Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage’ (Sony Pictures Releasing / Marvel Studios)

Venom 2 viewers are also praising the film’s post-credit scene, which features a huge development that we won’t spoil here. One fan called it “the most important post-credit scene” they’ve ever seen.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is in cinemas now. The Matrix Resurrections will be released on 21 December.