Venom 3: Tom Hardy teases script and fans are convinced it contains a Spider-Man crossover hint
‘If we’re not getting ANY Spider-Man vs Venom in this, I’m not watching,’ declared a fan
Venom fans are speculating that the next film could be linked to the Spider-Man franchise after Tom Hardy shared what seems to be the cover page of the Venom 3 script.
The actor has been the star of the Venom franchise since its first outing in 2018, playing investigative journalist Eddie Brock, who shares a body with the eponymous, long-tongued alien.
In 2021, the sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage was released, before production company Sony announced that a third film was in development back in April.
On Thursday (16 June), Hardy posted an image of a typed page, accrediting story credits to himself and Kelly Marcel, with the scriptwriting duties given to Marcel alone.
The page also includes a scribbled image of Venom, showing a dark face with a bright red tongue.
The “s” shape at the end of the “tongue” has led some fans to speculate that the third Venom film could include a Spider-Man crossover.
“I’m sorry but a Venom trilogy without Spider-Man is nuts,” stated one fan on Twitter.
“If we’re not getting ANY Spider-Man vs Venom in this, especially when Sony owns these characters I’m NOT watching.”
As well as Venom 3, Sony also has a number of Spider-Man universe films in production, following on from this year’s critically panned Morbius: Kraven the Hunter, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Madame Web, and El Muerto.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies