Venom 3: Tom Hardy teases script and fans are convinced it contains a Spider-Man crossover hint

‘If we’re not getting ANY Spider-Man vs Venom in this, I’m not watching,’ declared a fan

Nicole Vassell
Friday 17 June 2022 09:48
Comments
Venom: Let There Be Carnage trailer

Venom fans are speculating that the next film could be linked to the Spider-Man franchise after Tom Hardy shared what seems to be the cover page of the Venom 3 script.

The actor has been the star of the Venom franchise since its first outing in 2018, playing investigative journalist Eddie Brock, who shares a body with the eponymous, long-tongued alien.

In 2021, the sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage was released, before production company Sony announced that a third film was in development back in April.

On Thursday (16 June), Hardy posted an image of a typed page, accrediting story credits to himself and Kelly Marcel, with the scriptwriting duties given to Marcel alone.

The page also includes a scribbled image of Venom, showing a dark face with a bright red tongue.

Recommended

The “s” shape at the end of the “tongue” has led some fans to speculate that the third Venom film could include a Spider-Man crossover.

“I’m sorry but a Venom trilogy without Spider-Man is nuts,” stated one fan on Twitter.

Tom Hardy’s Instagram post of Venom 3 script

(Instagram / Tom Hardy)

“If we’re not getting ANY Spider-Man vs Venom in this, especially when Sony owns these characters I’m NOT watching.”

As well as Venom 3, Sony also has a number of Spider-Man universe films in production, following on from this year’s critically panned Morbius: Kraven the Hunter, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Madame Web, and El Muerto.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in