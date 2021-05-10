The first trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage has been released, with viewers dubbing it “absurd” and “chaotic”.

The film is a sequel to 2018’s Venom, and sees Tom Hardy reprise the role of Eddie Brock, the Marvel Comics character who is bound to an alien symbiote known as Venom.

Let There Be Carnage is due to come out this September, having been delayed by almost a year because of the pandemic.

Alongside Hardy, the film also stars Woody Harrelson as serial killer Cletus Kasady, who gets infected with a symbiote of his own (and becomes known as Carnage), Stephen Graham as Detective Mulligan, a police investigator, and Naomie Harris as Shriek, Kasady’s lover.

Michelle Williams also returns as Anne Weying, having originally played the role in the 2018 original.

Venom was a commercial hit but proved divisive among viewers, with critics condemning its over-the-top sensibilities.

The trailer for Carnage promises much of the same, with viewers branding the trailer “absurd” and “chaotic” on social media.

“What happened to Woody Harrelson’s clown wig? Is this movie set in the ’80s?” asked one viewer. “Venom 2 might be more absurd than I had expected even in my wildest dreams.”

“This looks as silly and stuck in the early 00s as the last one, but I’m obligated to watch anything with Stephen Graham,” wrote someone else.

“Venom: Let There Be Carnage looks like it’s going to be a super wild ride,” wrote another viewer. “The first movie was WOW. I hope second will be more wild ride.”

The film is set to be released in cinemas on 24 September 2021.