Vin Diesel fuels Avatar rumours with a cheeky response to fan speculation

Vin Diesel has fans convinced that he will star in the Avatar sequel.

The action star fueled the existing rumours during a recent interview with MTV News reporter Josh Horowitz.

Asked to address speculation that he is set to appear in James Cameron’s acclaimed franchise, Diesel smiled suspiciously and replied: “I have spent time with him but I have not filmed yet.”

Diesel’s choice of words – “yet” – was enough to egg Horowitz on.

The reporter continued his line of questioning, asking the Fast and Furious star whether his response was indeed confirmation that he would feature in the franchise.

After taking an especially long pause, Diesel answered: “I love James Cameron. I love James Cameron and I love the series. I think it’s safe to say that we will be working together.”

The 53-year-old first prompted the rumours when he posted an Instagram video with Cameron in April 2019, accompanied by the hashtag #Avatar.

The Independent has contacted a representative of Diesel’s for comment.

If the rumours are true, Diesel will join Sam Worthington, Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver and his Guardians of the Galaxy co-star Zoe Saldana in at least one of the four forthcoming sequels.

Cameron has confirmed that production on the sequel Avatar 2 has wrapped, and that shooting on Avatar 3 is near completion.

Two further sequels beyond that have already been confirmed.

Avatar 2 is slated for release on 16 December 2022, with Avatar 3 following two years later in December 2024.

Avatar 4 is scheduled to hit theatres on 18 December 2026, with Avatar 5 being released on 22 December 2028.