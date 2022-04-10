Vin Diesel welcomes fellow MCU star to Fast and Furious ‘family’

Vin Diesel has welcomed a fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) star to the Fast & Furious franchise.

Production for the 10th instalment in the long-running franchise is gearing up, and Diesel made the casting announcement on Instagram on Saturday (9 April).

The actor shared a picture of himself on the social media site alongside Brie Larson.

Diesel plays Groot in the Guardians of the Galaxy films, while Larson plays Carol Danvers AKA Captain Marvel.

‘Yeah yeah yeah… you see this angel over my shoulder cracking me up, you say to your self ‘that’s Captain Marvel,’ Diesel wrote, adding: “Clearly there is love and laughter in this image.”

He continued: “What you don’t see however, is the character you will be introduced to in Fast10. You have no idea how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology.

“‘Beyond her beauty, her intellect… her Oscar, haha is this profound soul who will add something you might not have expected but yearned for.”

He capped the post by stating: “Welcome to the FAMILY Brie.”

Vin Diesel announced Brie Larson’s ‘Fast & Furious’ casting on Instagram (Instagram)

Not much is known about the plot of Fast & Furious 10, which will be split into two films. The second part will be the final film in the franchise.

The most recent outing, Fast & Furious 9, was released in 2021.