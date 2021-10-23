Fast & Furious fans are reacting to the emotional news that Vin Diesel walked Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow, down the aisle at her wedding.

Diesel is godfather to Meadow, who was born just two years before the pair first starred in The Fast and the Furious (2000) together. Paul, who played Brian O’Connor in the franchise, died in a car accident, aged 40, in 2013.

Meadow married actor Louis Thornton-Allan, and announced the news on Instagram, sharing a photo of Diesel as he walked her down the aisle in place of her father.

Fans of the franchise, in which Diesel plays Dominic Toretto, were left feeling very moved by the news.

“Vin Diesel walking Meadow Walker down the aisle at her wedding in place of Paul has me shaking and crying right now,” one fan wrote.

Another added: “Vin Diesel walked Paul Walker’s daughter down the aisle and now here I am crying in public.”

One fan commented that the “family” the characters regularly mention in the Fast & Furious franchise “is so real”.

Find the photo, as well as a set of reactions, below.

Speaking about Meadow in an interview in June, Diesel told Extra: “She’s the first person on Father’s Day to wish me Happy Father’s Day. To see her with my children is one of the most beautiful things.”

Diesel most recently appeared in the ninth Fast & Furious film, which was released earlier this year, and is set to appear in two final instalments.