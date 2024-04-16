Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Trainspotting actor Vincent Friell has died aged 64.

The Scottish star, whose other credits include cult film Restless Natives (1985), played the father of Kelly Macdonald’s Diane in the 1996 Danny Boyle film.

News of Friell’s death was announced by his agent, with tributes rolling in from his friends and colleagues, including Rab C Nesbitt creator Ian Pattison.

Glasfow-born Friell appeared in a 1992 episode of the BBC comedy series, which Pattison described as an “honour”.

“Vince did us the honour of appearing in the ‘Eorpa’ episode of Rab C Nesbitt,” Pattison told The Sun adding: “His passing has come as a huge shock to his many friends and work colleagues.

“What comes over clearly is how respected Vince was, not only as an actor but as a funny, sensitive and caring human being.”

Former radio host Ronnie McGhie also paid tribute to Friell, stating: “I’m totally shocked to hear that Scottish actor Vincent Friell has passed away.

“He was in many programmes, but it’s his performance in the movie Restless Natives that he’ll be remembered for. A wonderful film. My thoughts are with his family and friends. Vincent, you shall be missed.”

Vincent Friell in ‘Tough Love’ ( ITV/Shutterstock )

Friell’s other credits include sitcom Still Hours, an episode of Taggart, in which he appeared alongside Ray Winstone and TV film Tough Love, starring Line of Duty actor Adrian Dunbar.