Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Vincent Friell: Trainspotting actor dies aged 64

Friends and colleagues are paying tribute to Scottish star

Jacob Stolworthy
Tuesday 16 April 2024 13:03
Comments
Close
T2- TRAINSPOTTING 2 official trailer

Trainspotting actor Vincent Friell has died aged 64.

The Scottish star, whose other credits include cult film Restless Natives (1985), played the father of Kelly Macdonald’s Diane in the 1996 Danny Boyle film.

News of Friell’s death was announced by his agent, with tributes rolling in from his friends and colleagues, including Rab C Nesbitt creator Ian Pattison.

Glasfow-born Friell appeared in a 1992 episode of the BBC comedy series, which Pattison described as an “honour”.

“Vince did us the honour of appearing in the ‘Eorpa’ episode of Rab C Nesbitt,” Pattison told The Sun adding: “His passing has come as a huge shock to his many friends and work colleagues.

“What comes over clearly is how respected Vince was, not only as an actor but as a funny, sensitive and caring human being.”

Former radio host Ronnie McGhie also paid tribute to Friell, stating: “I’m totally shocked to hear that Scottish actor Vincent Friell has passed away.

“He was in many programmes, but it’s his performance in the movie Restless Natives that he’ll be remembered for. A wonderful film. My thoughts are with his family and friends. Vincent, you shall be missed.”

Vincent Friell in ‘Tough Love’ (ITV/Shutterstock)

Friell’s other credits include sitcom Still Hours, an episode of Taggart, in which he appeared alongside Ray Winstone and TV film Tough Love, starring Line of Duty actor Adrian Dunbar.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in