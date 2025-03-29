Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Viola Davis has detailed the gym routine she committed to in preparation to shoot high energy action sequences in Patricia Riggen’s new thriller G20.

The Doubt star, 59, plays fearless US president Danielle Sutton, in the forthcoming film, which sees the politician defend her loved ones and other world leaders after the G20 summit is hijacked by terrorists.

Davis described herself as a “woman of a certain age” and admitted that, despite loving the movie’s more physical scenes, she “sometimes complained” about shooting the gruelling fight sequences.

In order to train for the physically taxing role, the star of The Help maintained the same weight lifting routine she adopted when prepping for The Woman King, in which she played a 19th century African general.

Speaking to The Times, she explained: “I’m not one of those women who is afraid to look muscular, and I don’t believe in losing a whole lot of weight so I can be magazine-ready.

“There’s still a part of me that wants to represent real life,” Davis continued. “I wanted to look capable, a leader who’s willing to jump through the plate glass first.”

For The Woman King, Davis worked with personal trainer Gabriela Mclain, who curated a routine focused on building strength – not losing weight.

open image in gallery Viola Davis has opened up about filming action sequences as ‘a woman of a certain age’ ( 2025 Invision )

Davis began eating five protein-rich meals per day and was required to drink one gallon of water to keep her muscles lubricated and aid recovery, per Harper’s Bazaar.

The actor trained for a minimum of five hours a day in the three months leading up to pre-production, which included an hour of running, two hours of martial arts, and two hours of strength training.

This strength training, consisting of oblique twists, shoulder presses, squats, lateral rows and bicycle crunches and chest presses, is what Davis carried through with her to G20 training.

Davis reveals she even had to trade blows with the hulking District 9 actor David James, who plays a terrorist. “Six-year-old Viola squealed,” the star said of the moment.

open image in gallery Davis as President Sutton in 'G20' ( Amazon )

Elsewhere in the interview, Davis said that President Sutton’s political party isn’t specified in G20 to avoid alienating Democrats or Republicans.

“If you get down to the nitty gritty we just wanna reach people,” the actor said, adding the film was made before Kamala Harris lost to Trump in the 2024 election.

She maintained: “I do not think it’s a suspension of disbelief to imagine someone who looks like me as the president.”