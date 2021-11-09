The first look images of Viola Davis as Michelle Obama in upcoming television series The First Lady have been shared.

The limited series, which arrives in 2022, stars Davis alongside Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson as first ladies Michelle Obama, Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt respectively.

From showrunner Cathy Schulman (Crash) and director Susanne Bier (The Undoing), the show’s first season will focus on both the personal and political lives of the three women, tracing “their journeys to Washington through an enlightening intimacy”, according to programme hosts Showtime.

Now, Entertainment Weekly has shared the first look images of all three actors – you can see these below.

Davis later shared the images herself on Instagram, writing: “It was terrifying but an incredible honour to portray this extraordinary woman.” You can see her post below.

Speaking toEntertainment Weekly about her role as the first lady, Davis, who is also an executive producer on the show, revealed recently that she spoke with Michelle and read her memoir, Becoming, before she signed up to appear in the series.

“I feel very protective of Michelle,” she said. “It’s our job as actors not to judge whoever we are portraying, but I ended up thinking she’s just dope.”

Other cast members joining the drama include Aaron Eckhart as President Gerald Ford, Dakota Fanning as first daughter Susan Ford and Kiefer Sutherland will appear alongside Anderson as President Franklin D. Roosevelt.