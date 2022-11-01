Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The first reactions to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever have rolled in.

Marvel’s next film is one of its most anticipated of 2022 considering 2018’s Black Panther is thought to be one of the greatest MCU films to date.

It even saw the studio break into the main Oscars categories, earning a Best Picture nomination.

The sequel also had the challenging task filming after Chadwick Boseman’s death, who died from cancer in 2019.

At the time, there was many questions surrounding the status of the sequel, but director Ryan Coogler, who co-wrote the film with Joe Robert Cole, pushed ahead with the project in honour of the actor.

According to those who saw the premiere screening of Black Panther 2 in Los Angeles on Wednesday (26 October), it sounds as if the film does Boseman proud.

Many critics in attendance have agreed that the film is a “powerful” and “beautiful” tribute to Boseman.

Others have also praised the performances of Letita Wright, Angela Bassett and Tenoch Huerta, the latter who will play the film’s villain, Namor.

Knives Out and The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson said of the film: “Takes real artistry to make something as huge & expansive as Wakanda Forever feel intimate and heartfelt. All hail the mighty Coogler. Loved it.”

@FicoCangiano wrote: “Coogler delivers a soulful, wondrous sequel that packs an emotional punch & effectively explores relevant world themes. A beautiful tribute to Boseman’s legacy. Letitia & Tenoch are great, & the mid-credits scene is really moving.”

Letitia Wright as Shuri in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ (Marvel Studios)

@DorianParksnRec added: “#WakandaForever is amazing! Coogler delivered an epic and emotional sequel that is an incredible tribute to Chadwick Boseman’s legacy. Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett and Tenoch Huerta give their all in the roles. This is easily the best movie from phase 4.”

@TheJosieMarie concluded: “It’s hard to shake the emotional weight #BlackPanther#WakandaForever carries throughout the entire film. More serious in tone, a wonderful conclusion to Phase Four. It celebrates women as the fiercest protectors of all.”

Menawhile, @SuperSel0320 called it “easily the best Marvel film since Avengers: Endgame,” adding: “The scope, the camera work, the acting, and the raw emotions on and off screen can be felt throughout! This is the Marvel I’ve missed!”

Find a collection of more reactions below.

It was announced earlier this week that Rihanna would be releasing her first music in six years for the film – and, following the film’s premiere, it was revealed the singer has recorded two brand new songs.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be in cinemas on 11 November.