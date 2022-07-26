Jump to content
Wakanda Forever cast members hope to honour their ‘brother’ Chadwick Boseman through new film

‘The most important thing, of course, was honouring our brother, our leader, and our king,’ Danai Gurira said

Peony Hirwani
Tuesday 26 July 2022 12:09
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, official teaser

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s cast members have said that they hope to “honour” their late co-star Chadwick Boseman through the new film.

During an appearance at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday (23 July), the cast – consisting of Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, and Letitia Wright – opened up about why it was important to them to get the film right.

“The most important thing, of course, was honouring our brother, our leader, and our king,” Gurira told Entertainment Weekly.

“That was definitely at the forefront of our minds and our spirits and our hearts. There was this amazing impact that the first Black Panther had, so the need, I think, was to really solidify that these characters and this world have an arc. It wasn’t a one-time momentous thing.”

Boseman played the role of King T’Challa in the original Black Panther.

The Marvel blockbuster was released in 2018 and smashed box office records, becoming the highest-grossing solo superhero film at the time.

(Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Duke explained how it is important for the audience to note that the forthcoming sequel is nothing like Black Panther.

“It’s also important to let go of any expectation that this movie will be Black Panther,” Duke added. “This is going to be its own thing.

“This narrative has evolved, and it’s changed, just like all the characters and the circumstances of Wakanda itself. For me in particular, I just had to let go of the expectation of this being anything like the first movie and allow this movie to be its own thing.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be released in theaters on 11 November 2022.

