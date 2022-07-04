Warwick Davis urges fans to be aware of sepsis after wife’s illness

Warwick Davis has urged his fans not to “overlook” sepsis after his wife Sam was diagnosed with the illness in 2019.

The Harry Potter actor shared an interview on Twitter in which he discussed her experience of the illness and how he had feared she would not survive it.

He tweeted: “This took place a while ago and thankfully Sam has now fully recovered.

“I hope her story will stay with someone which will in turn save a life. In these times, when someone’s poorly, it’s automatic to think Covid but please don’t overlook sepsis. #ThinkSepsis.”

Sepsis is a rare but serious complication of an infection. Without quick treatment, sepsis can lead to multiple organ failure and can be fatal.

In the interview, published in The Sun, Warwick explained how his actor wife had been feeling itchy and exhausted, before finding herself unable to stand up.

“Fortunately for us, our doctor recognised Sam’s symptoms and told us to head to A&E immediately with a suspected case of sepsis,” Warwick said.

Once in hospital, doctors became concerned about a scar on Sam’s back from a recent spinal surgery that was “inflamed with fluid, red, and hot to touch”.

The scar had become infected and the family were told “Sam could die” if she wasn’t treated immediately.

Warwick explained: “Our family gathered by her bedside; although optimistic, we were sort of saying goodbye in case Sam didn’t survive.”

The surgery was a success, with Warwick adding: “To this day Sam still feels the effects of sepsis and some PTSD from her experience. If I’m completely honest, I do too.

“We never take life for granted now, living each day as if it were our last.

"I appreciate and cherish every moment that Sam and I spend together.”

Warwick and Sam have been married since 1991 and they share two children, Annabelle and Harrison.