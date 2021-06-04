Wedding Crashers sequel with original cast to ‘start filming in August’

The cast of Wedding Crashers are reportedly reprising their roles from the hit 2005 comedy for a sequel.

According to a report in industry paper Production Weekly, a project called Wedding Crashers 2 featuring Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn, Isla Fisher and Rachel McAdams, is in the works at HBO Max.

The shoot for the new movie is set to begin in August in Puerto Rico. It is not known whether Will Ferrell, Bradley Cooper, Christopher Walken or Jane Seymour will return.

Vaughn previously opened up about the sequel last November, revealing that he had been talking with Wilson and the director, David Dobkin, about the possibility.

“There has been an idea that is pretty good. So we are talking about that in the early stages,” he said.

The original film starred Vaughn and Wilson as two divorce lawyers who crash weddings in order to pick up women. It took in $285m (£202.1m) at the global box office from a budget of $40m (£28.4m).

This is not the first time there have been reports of a Wedding Crashers sequel. In 2016, studio New Line confirmed there was one in the works. And in 2014, Dobkin reportedly collaborated with the two leads on a sequel treatment in which the pair were intimidated by the “ultimate wedding crasher”, who would have been played by Daniel Craig.

The Independent has contacted HBO Max for comment.