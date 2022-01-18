Weird Al Yankovic announces Daniel Radcliffe will play him in new biopic: ‘This is the role future generations will remember him for’
Musician says he’s ‘thrilled’ Radcliffe will portray him in the film
Daniel Radcliffe will star as Grammy-winning musician “Weird Al” Yankovic in a forthcoming biopic, it has been announced.
In a statement, streaming service Roku said its original film Weird: The Weird Al Yankovic Story will portray the artist’s life story, including his rise to fame and celebrity love affairs.
Yankovic, known for his pop song parodies including “Eat It” and “Amish Paradise”, as well as for his original music, has sold over 12 million albums and won four Grammys.
“When my last movie UHF came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork. I’m very happy to say we’re on schedule,” Yankovic, 62, said.
“And I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film. I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for.”
“When Weird Al first sat me down against my will and told me his life story, I didn’t believe any of it, but I knew that we had to make a movie about it,” writer and director Eric Appel said.
Production on the project, written by Al Yankovic and Appel, will begin in Los Angeles next month (February). It is being produced by Will Ferrell and Adam McKay’s company Funny or Die, and Tango.
Radcliffe recently took part in HBO’s Harry Potter reunion, Return to Hogwarts, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the film franchise.
