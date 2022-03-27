With the Oscars just around the corner, preparations are underway to roll out the red carpet and make room for the film industry’s biggest stars.

Hosted on 27 March by trio Regina Hall, Wanda Skyes, and Amy Schumer, the ceremony returns to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The ceremony has been held there since 2002, when the Hollywood location was known as the Kodak Theatre.

However, last year’s Academy Awards were presented for the first time at Union Station in Downtown Los Angeles, utilising a mix of indoor and outdoor spaces due to the pandemic.

This year’s ceremony is scheduled to begin at 8pm ET, or 1am (on 28 March) in the UK.

It is expected to last for around three to four hours.

This year’s Oscars is taking place later than usual, after it was delayed to avoid clashing with the Super Bowl and the Winter Olympics.

Among those in the running for Academy Awards are Will Smith, Jessica Chastain, and Jane Campion, whose Western drama The Power of the Dog is currently the frontrunner for Best Picture.

Home on the range: Benedict Cumberbatch as Phil Burbank in ‘The Power of the Dog' (KIRSTY GRIFFIN/NETFLIX)

In the US, the Oscars will broadcast live on Sunday 27 March at 8pm ET on ABC. For UK viewers, it airs at 1am on the dedicated channel Sky Cinema Oscars.