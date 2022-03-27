Oscars 2022: Where is the awards ceremony being held?
The Academy Awards takes place on Sunday 27 March
With the Oscars just around the corner, preparations are underway to roll out the red carpet and make room for the film industry’s biggest stars.
Hosted on 27 March by trio Regina Hall, Wanda Skyes, and Amy Schumer, the ceremony returns to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The ceremony has been held there since 2002, when the Hollywood location was known as the Kodak Theatre.
However, last year’s Academy Awards were presented for the first time at Union Station in Downtown Los Angeles, utilising a mix of indoor and outdoor spaces due to the pandemic.
This year’s ceremony is scheduled to begin at 8pm ET, or 1am (on 28 March) in the UK.
It is expected to last for around three to four hours.
This year’s Oscars is taking place later than usual, after it was delayed to avoid clashing with the Super Bowl and the Winter Olympics.
Among those in the running for Academy Awards are Will Smith, Jessica Chastain, and Jane Campion, whose Western drama The Power of the Dog is currently the frontrunner for Best Picture.
Read the full list of nominees here.
In the US, the Oscars will broadcast live on Sunday 27 March at 8pm ET on ABC. For UK viewers, it airs at 1am on the dedicated channel Sky Cinema Oscars.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies