A biopic about Whitney Houston is in the works, with the writer of Bohemian Rhapsody attached to pen the screenplay.

According to Deadline, the film, which will be titled I Wanna Dance With Somebody, is being developed by music producer Clive Davis with the approval and involvement of the late singer’s estate.

The film will be written by Anthony McCarten, the screenwriter whose Freddie Mercury biopic proved a box office smash in 2018.

Because the film is backed by Houston’s estate, I Wanna Dance With Somebody will have full use of her catalogue of musical hits.

Stella Meghie, the director of the Issa Rae romance The Photograph, has reportedly been tapped to direct the film.

Speculation is sure to be rife as to who will be cast as the “I Will Always Love You” singer herself; given Houston’s extraordinary popularity, and the film’s likely awards potential, the role will be one of the most sought-after in Hollywood.

Houston enjoyed a tremendously successful career as a singer and actress, but tragically passed away in 2012, at the age of 48.

The cause of her death was determined to be an accidental drowning, with heart disease and drug use as contributing factors.